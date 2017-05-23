David Beckham on US Soccer Hall of Fame ballot

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham, of England, acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after the team's 3-1 win in the MLS Cup championship soccer match against the Houston Dynamo in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012. English midfielder Beckham, who won a pair of Major League Soccer titles with the LA Galaxy, is among the first-time candidates on the 33-player ballot for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Penticton Herald.