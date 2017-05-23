David Beckham on US Soccer Hall of Fa...

David Beckham on US Soccer Hall of Fame ballot

Los Angeles Galaxy's David Beckham, of England, acknowledges the fans as he leaves the field after the team's 3-1 win in the MLS Cup championship soccer match against the Houston Dynamo in Carson, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 1, 2012. English midfielder Beckham, who won a pair of Major League Soccer titles with the LA Galaxy, is among the first-time candidates on the 33-player ballot for the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame.

