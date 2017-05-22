Conte named LMA Manager of the Year after Chelsea win Premier League

Antonio Conte has been named as Barclays Premier League Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association as well as LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Chelsea to the title in his first season in English football. The former Juventus and Italy coach has been a revelation since arriving in the summer and saw his side win a record 30 domestic matches and end seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

