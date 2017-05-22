Conte named LMA Manager of the Year after Chelsea win Premier League
Antonio Conte has been named as Barclays Premier League Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association as well as LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Chelsea to the title in his first season in English football. The former Juventus and Italy coach has been a revelation since arriving in the summer and saw his side win a record 30 domestic matches and end seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|May 11
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC