Conte named LMA Manager of the Year a...

Conte named LMA Manager of the Year after Chelsea win Premier League

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Metro

Antonio Conte has been named as Barclays Premier League Manager of the Year by the League Managers Association as well as LMA Manager of the Year after guiding Chelsea to the title in his first season in English football. The former Juventus and Italy coach has been a revelation since arriving in the summer and saw his side win a record 30 domestic matches and end seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,419 • Total comments across all topics: 281,219,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC