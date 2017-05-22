Confirmed: Kewell lands first head coaching gig
SOCCEROOS legend Harry Kewell has landed his first senior head coaching job after English League Two side Crawley Town confirmed his appointment on Tuesday. The former Leeds United and Liverpool winger - who played 56 times for Australia and scored 17 goals - replaces sacked boss Dermot Drummy.
