Column: Time to take a look in the mirror after ugly week

Referee Daniele Minelli shows the yellow card to Pescara's Sulley Muntari, second from right, during a Serie A soccer match between Pescara and Cagliari, at the Cagliari Sant'Elia stadium, Italy, Sunday, April 30, 2017. Pescara midfielder Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch in protest during his side's Serie A match at Cagliari after being booked for complaining to the referee about racist abuse from fans.

