Clash of the titans as Al Sadd, Al Rayyan eye Emir Cup glory
There could be no bigger football stage than this in Qatar: Doha giants Al Sadd taking on the game's powerhouse and arch-rivals Al Rayyan in the final of the Emir Cup is what every fan has been waiting for since the event began last month. Coached by Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira, Al Sadd will look to add another title to their 15 Emir Cup trophies today when they hit the playing surface at Qatar's iconic sports venue, the Khalifa International Stadium.
