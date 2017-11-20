Clash of the titans as Al Sadd, Al Ra...

Clash of the titans as Al Sadd, Al Rayyan eye Emir Cup glory

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

There could be no bigger football stage than this in Qatar: Doha giants Al Sadd taking on the game's powerhouse and arch-rivals Al Rayyan in the final of the Emir Cup is what every fan has been waiting for since the event began last month. Coached by Portuguese Jesualdo Ferreira, Al Sadd will look to add another title to their 15 Emir Cup trophies today when they hit the playing surface at Qatar's iconic sports venue, the Khalifa International Stadium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,801 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC