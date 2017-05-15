Chelsea celebrate English Premier Lea...

Chelsea celebrate English Premier League title with victory over...

Departing captain John Terry led his Chelsea champions to a 4-3 victory over Watford on Tuesday morning, scoring the first goal on an evening of celebration, fireworks and streamers rather than vintage football at Stamford Bridge. Terry, who is leaving this season after 22 years with the club, hooked home a loose ball from a Willian corner in the 22nd minute.

