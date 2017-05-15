Cavani and Mbappe win big at Ligue 1 ...

Cavani and Mbappe win big at Ligue 1 awards

13 hrs ago Read more: Goal.com

Leonardo Jardim joined his young Monaco team-mate and the PSG striker as the big winners at the latest awards ceremony for France's top flight Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has been named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the first time, while Monaco sensation Kylian Mbappe is the best young player for 2016-17. Cavani has scored 35 league goals in as many appearances in a stunning individual season, even though PSG are set to see their streak of four straight titles come to an end.

