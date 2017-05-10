Cautious IOC commission hails 'exceptional' Paris presentation

The Eiffel Tower is lit in the colours of the Olympic flag during the launch of the international campaign for the Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris, France, February 3, 2017. The International Olympic Committee's evaluation commission hailed the Paris 2024 bid presentation as 'exceptional' and 'well detailed' at the end of the opening day of a three-day visit to the French capital on Sunday.

