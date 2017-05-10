Can Mountain of Fire and Miracles Football Club sustain its dominance in Lagos?
Lagos-based MFM Football Club on Sunday, May 7, 2017, became the champions of Lagos State Federation Cup for the second consecutive time after defeating Spartan FC 3-1 in a match regarded to as a one sided. The Olukoya boys as they are fondly called by their fans have been emphatic in their campaign in the LSFA for the past two years with opposing teams not providing stiff competition to their eventually become the champions.
