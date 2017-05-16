Black Starlets defender Najeeb Yakubu...

Black Starlets defender Najeeb Yakubu eyes Gabon win to book early FIFA U17 World Cup ticket

Ghana U17 defender Najeeb Yakubu wants victory against Gabon at the 2017 African Junior Championship to secure early qualification to this year's FIFA World Cup. The New Town Youth FC player lasted the entire duration on Sunday when they routed Cameroon 4-0 in the opening Group A match.

