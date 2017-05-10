Beckham makes acting debut in 'King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword'

Former footballer and England national team captain, David Beckham has made acting debut in a new classical movie "King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword." The ex-international made cameo appearance in the trailer of the highly awaited blockbuster released on Tuesday ahead of the film's premiere on May 19. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Beckham, who also played for Manchester United , having conquered the world of football, now appears to be turning his attention to acting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.