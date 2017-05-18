Bayern bids adieu to Lahm, Alonso in ...

Bayern bids adieu to Lahm, Alonso in beer-filled celebration

20 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Bayern Munich bid farewell to the retiring Philipp Lahm and Xabi Alonso as part of its Bundesliga title celebrations on Saturday, dousing both in beer to get the party underway. Lahm, who won the World Cup with Germany, and Alonso, who did likewise with Spain, played their last competitive game in a 4-1 Bundesliga victory at home over Freiburg.

