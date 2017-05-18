Barcelona's opponents Eibar fire warning shot to Catalans
Barcelona need to beat Eibar to keep their La Liga hopes alive... but their opponent's boss Jose Luis Mendilibar warns his side play with 'courage, personality and intensity' For Eibar, the club that helped rear David Silva and Xabi Alonso and defied all budgetary constraints to seal a third year in the Spanish top flight, Sunday evening brings a new challenge: to defy Barcelona and deny Luis Enrique a fairytale farewell. As Barcelona have a superior head-to-head record against Madrid, a victory for Enrique's side coupled with a defeat for Zinedine Zidane's team at Malaga would see the title dramatically remain in Catalonia for the seventh time in nine years.
