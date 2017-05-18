Barcelona's opponents Eibar fire warn...

Barcelona's opponents Eibar fire warning shot to Catalans

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Barcelona need to beat Eibar to keep their La Liga hopes alive... but their opponent's boss Jose Luis Mendilibar warns his side play with 'courage, personality and intensity' For Eibar, the club that helped rear David Silva and Xabi Alonso and defied all budgetary constraints to seal a third year in the Spanish top flight, Sunday evening brings a new challenge: to defy Barcelona and deny Luis Enrique a fairytale farewell. As Barcelona have a superior head-to-head record against Madrid, a victory for Enrique's side coupled with a defeat for Zinedine Zidane's team at Malaga would see the title dramatically remain in Catalonia for the seventh time in nine years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ... May 11 Tribute pharts 1
News Players who have swapped the Premier League for... Mar '17 Players Phart 1
News Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor... Jan '17 MichaelNudite 1
News Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10) Dec '16 wondering 26
News Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Messi and deliberate 1
News With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Carol 1
News I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Cool 1
See all FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions

Find what you want!

Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,582 • Total comments across all topics: 281,171,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC