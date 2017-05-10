Banned Godin set to miss rest of La Liga season
Following his dismissal against Eibar last weekend, the Uruguayan will not be able to feature again this term in the top flight, subject to any appeal Diego Godin will miss Atletico Madrid's last two La Liga matches of the season and the first of 2017-18 after being given a three-match ban by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The Uruguay international was sent off for two bookable offences in Atletico's 1-0 win over Eibar last week before remonstrating with the referee, linesman and fourth official at Vicente Calderon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gareth Southgate pays tribute as football bids ...
|1 hr
|Tribute pharts
|1
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC