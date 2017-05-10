Banned Godin set to miss rest of La L...

Banned Godin set to miss rest of La Liga season

Following his dismissal against Eibar last weekend, the Uruguayan will not be able to feature again this term in the top flight, subject to any appeal Diego Godin will miss Atletico Madrid's last two La Liga matches of the season and the first of 2017-18 after being given a three-match ban by the Royal Spanish Football Federation. The Uruguay international was sent off for two bookable offences in Atletico's 1-0 win over Eibar last week before remonstrating with the referee, linesman and fourth official at Vicente Calderon.

