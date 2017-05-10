Arsenal, Man City pile on pressure in race for top 4 in EPL

Middlesbrough's Alvaro Negredo takes a free kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Middlesbrough and Southampton, at the Riverside Stadium, in Middlesbrough, England, Saturday May 13, 2017. Burnley's Sam Vokes, left, and AFC Bournemouth's Simon Francis battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, Saturday May 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.