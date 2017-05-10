Antonio Conte shrugs off Inter link t...

Antonio Conte shrugs off Inter link to focus on title target with Chelsea

15 hrs ago Read more: This is Wiltshire

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is focused on clinching the Premier League title at West Brom on Friday rather than persistent rumours linking him with the vacancy at Inter Milan. Chelsea go to The Hawthorns on Friday seeking the win which would secure the Premier League title.

