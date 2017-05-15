All the latest transfer tittle tattle from Man City
Toure, who turned 34 on Saturday, is out of contract at the end of the season and had been expected to leave after seven glittering years as a Blue. But boss Pep Guardiola wants Toure, who played for him at Spanish giants Barcelona, to stay on for another season - although the midfielder has other offers to consider, including one from West Ham .
