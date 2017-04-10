Zinedine Zidane meets mentor Carlo Ancelotti in Champions League quarters As if a combined 16 European Cups weren't enough, master and pupil will meet in Munich. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oQkqjX BARCELONA, Spain - As if a combined 16 European Cups weren't enough, the Champions League quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will also offer an intriguing duel between master and pupil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.