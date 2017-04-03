Who is Alex Gerrard? Everything you need to know about Steven Gerrard's wife

Formerly known as Alex Curran, the Merseyside-born model and media personality rose to prominence as one of the leading England 'WAGs' With the rise of England's 'golden generation' of footballers came more interest than ever before in their relationships and personal lives, and few more so than Steven Gerrard and Alex Curran. Now married to the former Liverpool captain and known as Alex Gerrard, the Merseyside-born model and media personality received plenty of coverage around the 2006 World Cup as the so-called England 'WAGs' accompanied their partners to Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.