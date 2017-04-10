Watch live: U.S., Mexico, Canada announce jointa

Watch live: U.S., Mexico, Canada anno...

Watch live: U.S., Mexico, Canada announce joint

Alamogordo Daily News

Watch live: U.S., Mexico, Canada announce joint bid for World Cup USA TODAY is providing live coverage of this event Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://usat.ly/2oRAnWV United States forward Clint Dempsey celebrates after scoring a goal against the Honduras during the first half of the Men's World Cup Soccer Qualifier at Avaya Stadium. At 2 p.m. ET, soccer officials from all three countries will detail their joint bid to host the tournament .

