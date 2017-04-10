W/Cup qualifiers: FG yet to apply for funds
W ith just a few months to the resumption of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and arch rivals, Cameroon, as well as the African Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa, the Senate Committee on Sports has raised alarm over what it described as the failure of the Ministry of Sports to forward its financial request for the prosecution of the matches to the office of the Minister of Finance. Chairman of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba said in Abuja that the Minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun recently told the committee that she was yet to receive any financial request neither from the Ministry nor the NFF for a possible early release of funds for the high profile matches.
