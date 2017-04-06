USA, Mexico, Canada set to submit joint bid to host 2026 World Cup
USA, Mexico, Canada set to submit joint bid to host 2026 World Cup The United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, while Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oNsuyF A joint bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup incorporating the United States, Canada and Mexico is moving closer to fruition, CONCACAF confederation chief Victor Montagliani said on Thursday.
