US, Mexico and Canada to make joint bid for 2026 World Cup - Latest News
The United States, Mexico and Canada are going to announce a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup on Monday, a person familiar with the decision said. The Confederation of North and Central America and Caribbean Association Football is moving ahead with the bid that was widely expected before Donald Trump was elected president.
