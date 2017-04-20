Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams

MLS expansion side Los Angeles FC are reportedly set to offer Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic 5million-a-season, according to the Daily Mail . LAFC will not begin play until March 2018, but would provide Ibrahimovic, who is out of contract in the summer, a huge deal with a loan-back option, allowing the striker to remain with the Red Devils for at least part 2017-18 campaign.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.