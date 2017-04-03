Tim Vickery's Notes from South Americ...

Tim Vickery's Notes from South America: Ecuador coach Quinteros feels the heat

Rumours are rife that Edgardo Bauza is about to be sacked as coach of Argentina - but he is not the only one at risk after the last two rounds of World Cup qualifiers. Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros is also hanging by a thread, with a six-man national team committee meeting to discuss his fate, and a decision expected by Tuesday.

