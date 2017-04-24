The Nigeria Football Federation gets financial boost
The Nigeria Football Federation has had financial difficulties in recent years with coaches and players often going months without being paid The cash-strapped Nigeria Football Federation has received a financial boost from an energy company worth around US$9,2 million over the next five years. Pinnick hopes that this means no repeats of problems paying national team coaches that has troubled the NFF in the past.
