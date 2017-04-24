The Nigeria Football Federation gets ...

The Nigeria Football Federation gets financial boost

10 hrs ago

The Nigeria Football Federation has had financial difficulties in recent years with coaches and players often going months without being paid The cash-strapped Nigeria Football Federation has received a financial boost from an energy company worth around US$9,2 million over the next five years. Pinnick hopes that this means no repeats of problems paying national team coaches that has troubled the NFF in the past.

