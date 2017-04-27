Telemundo Deportes to Present Exclusive Spanish-Language Coverage of Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup
Telemundo Deportes, the Spanish-language home of the FIFA World Cup and all major FIFA tournaments, presents exclusive coverage of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, the premier beach soccer tournament that brings together 16 teams from around the world to compete on the sands of Nassau, promising the best action and atmosphere. The 11-day event kicks off Thursday, April 27 with Iran taking on Mexico at 3:20 p.m. EST.
