Sydney FC continue to impress as Melbourne City risk falling into a hole as finals loom
Statistically Sydney are now right up there with the A-League's best-ever teams following their comfortable win over Melbourne City on Saturday, and it's hard to see who can stop them strolling to the championship to add to the premier's plate which they have already collected. Lacking sparkle: Melbourne City's Bruno Fornaroli feels the pressure from his Sydney FC opponents in the 3-0 loss on Saturday.
