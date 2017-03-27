Swansea held to goalless draw by relegation rivals Middlesbrough
Swansea and Middlesbrough shared a goalless draw at the Liberty Stadium which does little to alleviate their respective Premier League relegation worries. Hull's victory over West Ham on Saturday had left Swansea outside the drop zone only by virtue of them having a superior goal difference to the Tigers.
