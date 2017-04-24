Suffolk New College student Luke Bett...

Suffolk New College student Luke Betts lands four-month summer football coaching role in USA

Luke Betts, a 19-year-old Level 3 Sports and Exercise student at Suffolk New College who is coaching the sport in America this summer. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE It'll be soccer, not football for 19-year-old Luke Betts who is jetting across the Atlantic to coach the sport in America this summer.

