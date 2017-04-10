Steven Gerrard to take first step int...

Steven Gerrard to take first step into management with Liverpool U18 team next season

MARCH 18: Liverpool Academy coach Steven Gerrard before the Liverpool v Blackburn Rovers U18 Premier League game at The Kirkby Academy on March 18, 2017 in Kirkby, England. Steven Gerrard will take charge of Liverpool's Under-18s side from next season, as the former midfielder increases his responsibilities in his boyhood club's youth system.

