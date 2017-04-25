Socceroos weigh into debate whether t...

Socceroos weigh into debate whether to close FFA Centre of Excellence

Canberra Times

Soccer players past and present have weighed into the debate whether to close down Football Federation Australia's Centre of Excellence based out of Canberra. The FFA board met last week to discuss whether the AIS program should see out its scheduled 2019 finish or pull the plug early and redistribute the funds.

