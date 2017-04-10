Soccer weekend: What to watch in Europe's main leagues
In this Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 file photo, Chelsea's David Luiz, front left, celebrates scoring a goal against Liverpool with Chelsea's manager Antonio Conte and players during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. The race is on to see which comes first in the Premier League this season: Chelsea clinching the title or Sunderland getting relegated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC