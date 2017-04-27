Roma stalwart De Rossi reflects on 'wrong' career choices

Missing the chance to play in the Premier League or in a Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid is a regret for the Italy international Daniele De Rossi partly regrets staying at Roma for his entire career due to the football and life experiences he has missed out on, but claims he could never bring himself to leave the Stadio Olimpico. De Rossi, who will celebrate his 34th birthday in July, is a one-club man who has been playing for Roma since 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.