Richard Kingson opens door on the possibility of working with new Black Stars coach

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Kingson, says he is willing to help new national team coach, Kwesi Appiah in any capacity. Kingson was Ghana's main man between the sticks between 2006 and 2012 and he featured for the Black Stars in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups as well as the 2008 and 2010 African Nations Cup tournaments.

