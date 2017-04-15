Redknapp back in English soccer as manager of Birmingham
Harry Redknapp, one of English soccer's most charismatic coaches, was back in management at age 70 on Tuesday when he was hired by relegation-threatened second-tier team Birmingham. Redknapp's last managerial role in England was at Queens Park Rangers, which he quit in February 2015 because he was about to undergo knee replacement surgery.
