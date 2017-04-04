Qatar FA General Secretary Mansoor Mohammed Al-Ansari: 'We have been...

The high-ranking official from the Qatar FA speaks about the prospects of the national team ahead of the 2022 World Cup in an exclusive chat with Goal Qatar Football Association General Secretary Mansoor Mohammed Al-Ansari feels that though Qatar are out of the reckoning for a place in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, they are already developing a team that will compete in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar. In an exclusive chat with Goal, Mansoor Mohammed Al-Ansari said of his country's failed attempt to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, "First of all, this is football.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.