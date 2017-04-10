Qatar cuts 2022 FIFA World Cup budget by up to 50%
Qatar had originally planned for 12 stadiums in its original bid, but is now proposing eight, which is the minimum required by FIFA regulations A top official has revealed that Qatar has cut its original budget for hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup by between 40% and 50%. In an interview with CNNMoney, Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general of the Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said that the committee now expects tournament infrastructure to cost between $8 billion and $10 billion, with the bulk of the money budgeted for stadiums and training grounds.
