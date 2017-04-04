Qatar 2022 offers over QR1.4 billion in opportunities for Qatari companies

As Qatar advances rapidly with construction projects across the country, more than QAR 1.4 billion in business opportunities related to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar will be on offer to local small and medium enterprises at the upcoming Moushtarayat Conference 2017. Hosted by the Qatar Development Bank and the Ministry of Finance, the three-day event will include participation from the main contractors building five of the proposed host venues for the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East, under the umbrella stand of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.