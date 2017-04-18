Qatar 2022: Khalifa International Sta...

Qatar 2022: Khalifa International Stadium sets world record in returfing

Read more: The Peninsula

Aspire Zone Foundation and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy have successfully set a new world record for returfing Khalifa International Stadium, one of the landmark venues set to be used at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, managing to lay a staggering 7,800+m2 of turf in just 13:30 hours. The new world record smashed AZF's previous best which it set when it returfed Al Sadd Sports Club's stadium in 2016 in just 14:40 hrs.

