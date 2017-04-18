Puyol meets refugees in Greece ahead of 'clasico'
Former Spain captain Carles Puyol posed for selfies and talked soccer with more than 1,000 refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece, ahead of the "clasico" Spanish league match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The refugees live in four camps near Thessaloniki and will watch the game later Sunday on two giant indoor screens on the grounds of the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC