Puyol meets refugees in Greece ahead of 'clasico'

Former Spain captain Carles Puyol posed for selfies and talked soccer with more than 1,000 refugees in Thessaloniki, Greece, ahead of the "clasico" Spanish league match between Real Madrid and Barcelona. The refugees live in four camps near Thessaloniki and will watch the game later Sunday on two giant indoor screens on the grounds of the Thessaloniki International Trade Fair.

