Police: Veteran Panama soccer player shot dead leaving home
In this Tuesday, June 3, 2014, file photo, Brazil's Neymar, left, fights for the ball with Panama's Amilcar Henriquez during a friendly soccer match at the Serra Dourada stadium in Goiania, Brazil. Police in Panama said Henriquez was shot dead while leaving his home on Saturday, April 15, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC