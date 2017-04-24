Patrice Evra Doesn't Hold Back When Discussing Ex-Premier League Star's Friendship With Zidane
Always happy to speak his mind, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has never been afraid to grab the bulls by the horns - or should that be the balls? In a recent interview with SFR Sport via - Foot Mercato , the once French international and current Marseille star was speaking to Premier League veteran William Gallas, and while doing so, made a very amusing comment regarding a certain Christophe Dugarry... ...Lest we forget, Dugarry also played for France and in the Premier League , albeit nearing the end of his career; prior to that, he had won the World Cup and European Championship with his country, and therefore, perhaps deserves a little respect from his fellow countryman - hey, who knows; perhaps the following comment IS a sign of respect from Evra's perspective! Patrice Evra s'attaque A notre consultant Christophe Dugarry sur son amitiA© avec Zinedine Zidane i 1 ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar '17
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
Find what you want!
Search FIFA Soccer World Cup Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC