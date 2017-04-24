Patrice Evra Doesn't Hold Back When D...

Patrice Evra Doesn't Hold Back When Discussing Ex-Premier League Star's Friendship With Zidane

Always happy to speak his mind, former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has never been afraid to grab the bulls by the horns - or should that be the balls? In a recent interview with SFR Sport via - Foot Mercato , the once French international and current Marseille star was speaking to Premier League veteran William Gallas, and while doing so, made a very amusing comment regarding a certain Christophe Dugarry... ...Lest we forget, Dugarry also played for France and in the Premier League , albeit nearing the end of his career; prior to that, he had won the World Cup and European Championship with his country, and therefore, perhaps deserves a little respect from his fellow countryman - hey, who knows; perhaps the following comment IS a sign of respect from Evra's perspective! Patrice Evra s'attaque A notre consultant Christophe Dugarry sur son amitiA© avec Zinedine Zidane i 1 ... (more)

