Panama international midfielder shot dead14 min ago

Panama international midfielder shot dead

Panama City, April 16 A Panama international midfielder was shot dead in the coastal city of Colon after an unidentified armed assailant attacked him, police said. Henriquez, who was capped 75 times for Panama, had rejoined his original club Arabe Unido in Panamanian football's top tier.

