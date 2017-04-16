Panama international Henriquez shot dead
Henriquez - a veteran of 75 international caps for the national team - was killed in Nuevo Colon, a province of Colon on Saturday. Lamentamos en lo ms profundo la muerte de nuestro seleccionado nacional Amlcar Henrquez.
