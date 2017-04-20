Osorio backs Chicharito despite his rough year for club and country

You might think Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez would face a bit less criticism given his status as Mexico's all-time leading scorer , but as he battles the injury that has kept him out since the game after he tied that record, Chicharito is once again the subject of plenty of scrutiny. It is a situation that leaves Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio a bit perplexed because when he takes stock of Chicharito, he thinks of him as a weapon to build El Tri's attack around, and a player worthy of praise rather than criticism.

