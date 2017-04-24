Muntari walks off in Cagliari racism storm
Ghana's Sulley Muntari dramatically walked off the pitch while playing for Pescara at Cagliari on Sunday after his complaints of alleged racist abuse were met with a yellow card. Muntari could now face disciplinary measures after deciding, voluntarily, to leave the field seconds before full-time - a decision that earned him a second yellow card, and then a red, in the 96th minute of the game that his team lost 1-0.
