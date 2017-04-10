More to life than football says Borus...

More to life than football says Borussia Dortmund's Nuri Sahin

17 hrs ago Read more: Ledbury Reporter

An emotional Borussia Dortmund midfielder Nuri Sahin says there is more to life than football after his side lost their rearranged Champions League clash with Monaco. The Bundesliga outfit took to the field less than 24 hours after the original tie was postponed when three explosions went off near their team bus as they made their way to Signal Iduna Park, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing surgery on an arm injury.

