Milan legend Maldini names Madrid and PSG stars as the world's best defenders
An iconic figure from his playing days believes key men at Spanish and French heavyweights set the standard in modern football Milan legend Paolo Maldini considers Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva to be the best defenders in world football. The former Italy international knows a thing or two about the art of defending having earned status as an iconic figure during his illustrious playing career.
FIFA Soccer World Cup Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Players who have swapped the Premier League for...
|Mar 23
|Players Phart
|1
|Why pragmatic liberal education matters now mor...
|Jan '17
|MichaelNudite
|1
|Boy, 9, dies after downtown Vallejo intersectio... (Sep '10)
|Dec '16
|wondering
|26
|Lionel Messi calls time on Argentina career aft... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Messi and deliberate
|1
|With 1-0 loss to Colombia, US finishes 4th in C... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Carol
|1
|I've learned from midfield mastery of Gerrard a... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Cool
|1
|Russia 'ashamed and sorry' over doping scandal:... (May '16)
|May '16
|PUTINs JUNKIES
|5
