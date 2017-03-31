Milan legend Maldini names Madrid and...

Milan legend Maldini names Madrid and PSG stars as the world's best defenders

An iconic figure from his playing days believes key men at Spanish and French heavyweights set the standard in modern football Milan legend Paolo Maldini considers Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos and Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva to be the best defenders in world football. The former Italy international knows a thing or two about the art of defending having earned status as an iconic figure during his illustrious playing career.

