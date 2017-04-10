Messi friendship is not behind Icardi's Argentina exile, says Maxi Lopez
Rumours that the Inter man has been vetoed in the Albiceleste dressing room by the Barcelona duo were rejected by Wanda Nara's ex Maxi Lopez has denied that his friendship with Lionel Messi and Javier Mascherano has caused former team-mate Mauro Icardi to be frozen out of the Argentina team. Icardi, 24, has played just one official game for the Albiceleste, in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay way back in 2013.
